France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time

Hospital workers pose for a selfie together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the la...
Hospital workers pose for a selfie together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Marseille’s La Timone Hospital, one of France’s biggest hospitals, has weathered wave after wave of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)(Daniel Cole | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month.

More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the overall death toll to more than 122,000. The government is holding emergency meetings Monday to discuss its next steps. Some scientists have urged the French government to delay the post-holiday return to school or re-impose a curfew. But the government is focusing on vaccinations for now.

In Belgium, artists and others protested the government’s new virus restrictions, which they say unfairly target the culture industry while allowing boisterous Christmas markets to stay open.

