Hannah's Sunday, December 26th morning forecast.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re starting our Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Clouds will build throughout the morning and into the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain is also expected late this afternoon and overnight. If you have any evening plans make sure to grab an umbrella before heading out the door.

We’re watching a few systems in our long term forecast, one expected on Tuesday and another on Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s through Tuesday before dropping back into the 20s and 30s starting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.