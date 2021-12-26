Advertisement

Obama calls Desmond Tutu the world’s ‘moral compass’

FILE - Retired Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa gestures during the opening...
FILE - Retired Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa gestures during the opening concert for the soccer World Cup at Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday, June 10, 2010. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and retired Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu is being lauded around the world after his death Sunday at age 90. Throughout the 1980s — when South Africa was gripped by anti-apartheid violence and a state of emergency gave police and the military sweeping powers — Tutu was one of the most prominent Black leaders speaking out against racist abuses. He also was a top activist against racial injustice globally and a firm supporter of LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama called Tutu " a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama said Tutu “was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Vandalism threatening last runs of vintage NYC subway cars
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina