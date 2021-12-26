Advertisement

Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records...
In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. The photograph at left shows The Queen and Prince Philip taken in 2007 at Broadlands to mark their Diamond wedding anniversary. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)(Victoria Jones | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message has shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family despite the grief caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The queen said in remarks broadcast Saturday that she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh missing.”

The monarch delivered her address beside a framed photograph of her arm-in-arm with Prince Philip. He died in April at age 99. On her right shoulder was the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore in the photo _ a glittering statement pin that she also wore as a newlywed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Police say Dylan Smith stolen two cars before crashing one of them into a police squad car...
Two stolen cars and a police pursuit lands a Mt. Pleasant man behind bars
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge

Latest News

Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina
FILE - A shopper shops at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Holiday...
Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
Hospital workers pose for a selfie together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the la...
France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time