Wintry weather returns in a few rounds

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered rain showers are possible this evening into the night. North of Highway 20, where temperatures are cooler, snow showers can be expected for some with light accumulations possible, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. Look for areas of fog early Monday with the excess moisture from the night’s precipitation. Monday will feature a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 30s north to low and middle 40s south. Tuesday comes with another round of wintery weather. Look for a rain to move into far southern Iowa in the morning, pushing north throughout the morning, changing over a wintry mix and eventually snow in the far north. Again, the most likely areas to see snow are north of Highway 20 with a wintry mix possible as far south as Highway 30. Overall accumulations are again expected to be light. As always, stay tune for further updates.

