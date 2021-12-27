Advertisement

Centerville principal arrested for driving under the influence

Centerville Police say Karen Swanson was arrested and charged following an accident Sunday,...
Centerville Police say Karen Swanson was arrested and charged following an accident Sunday, December 26(source: Centerville Police)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KYOU) - A Centerville Middle School Principal has been charged with driving under the influence.

Court records say on Sunday, December 26, Karen Swanson was involved in an accident with another driver around 10:30 pm.

The officer says when he got to the scene located at the intersection of E. Bank and S. 18th Streets, he found Swanson’s speech was slurred and slow.

He then said he conducted several sobriety tests with Swanson and determined her to be over the legal limit.

Swanson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

According to the Centerville School District website, Swanson is the principal at Howar Middle School.

