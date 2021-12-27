Clearing sky today, mid-40s on the way

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for areas of fog early this morning. As the wind starts to increase after 9am, the fog threat should quickly diminish with partly cloudy sky likely the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the mid-40s this afternoon. This week, we have two systems to watch. The first one arrives tomorrow morning and should bring with it an area of rain. On Wednesday, a totally separate system arrives in the afternoon and evening which may bring us a chance for a snow shower. Overall, though, the impacts of that system look very low. Temperatures this week will be typical for the final week of December with signs of a strong cold front arriving just in time for 2022!

