Rain and light snow is expected on Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Evening! Tonight we’ll have temperatures drop into the low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to isolated to scattered snow and wintry mix showers in Southern Iowa and rain in Northern Missouri. All precipitation will switch to rain by the afternoon. Snow accumulations aren’t expected with only a trace of snow expected. Roads could be a little slippery Tuesday morning, so make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Temperatures tomorrow will reach the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow night temperatures will drop into the upper teens and low 20s.

Isolated snow showers and flurries are possible on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Temperatures will rise back into the low to mid 30s for Thursday and Friday with dry conditions.

Another winter system is possible on Saturday with a wintry mix expected and a mostly cloudy sky. There is still a lot of uncertainty with Saturday’s system, we’ll make sure to keep you updated.

After Saturday’s potential storm temperatures will be very cold, highs on Sunday are expected to stay in the low to mid-teens with overnight temperatures this weekend in the single digits.

