Burlington Police give warning about Apple AirTags

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KYOU) - Burlington Police are putting out a warning on its Facebook page about Apple AirTags being used improperly.

Police say they are getting calls from people who have received notifications on their phones that they have been air tagged and it will show them their route of travel.

These AirTags are about the size of a quarter and police say can be very hard to detect.

Police say they can be easily placed on a vehicle, in a purse, or in a pocket without you knowing. Police say if this happens to you, contact them immediately and do not remove the AirTag until they have spoken with you

