Freezing rain possible this morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still keeping an eye on the precipitation to our south this morning. Expect this to overspread southern Iowa this morning, leading to some freezing rain for several hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this hazard and while no snow is expected, a light glaze of ice may occur. The good news is that temperatures will climb above freezing after lunchtime, so things should get better fairly quickly. Tomorrow, a totally different system may bring us a chance for some light snow.

