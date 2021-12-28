Holiday tree collection information

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -When the time comes to get rid of your live Christmas tree, here’s how and when you can do so in Ottumwa.

Residents can leave them on the curb for regular weekly bulky item collection in the month of January.

The trees are recycled into mulch and must be free of tinsel and decorations, and cannot be in a bag. Trees over six feet in height should be cut in half for collection.

Due to a couple of holidays in January, there will be changes for bulky item collection days. Below are the dates, by week, when bulky item tree collection will occur:

January 4 (south side) January 6 (north side)

January 11 (south side) January 13 (north side)

January 20 (both north and south on Thursday due to MLK Holiday)

January 25 (south side) January 27 (north side)

