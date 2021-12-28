Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol urges caution on potentially slick roadways after clocking driver at 111 mph

"This road has a 55 mph speed zone in 'normal' driving conditions," the ISP wrote in the post.
“This road has a 55 mph speed zone in ‘normal’ driving conditions,” the ISP wrote in the post. “Today, road sare wet/ice covered. Here’s to hoping the driver gets that paycheck soon… they have some fines to pay!”(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to be careful on Tuesday as wintry weather is creating icy spots on Iowa roadways.

The warning came in a Facebook post after the ISP said it pulled over an 18-year-old driver in Mount Pleasant it clocked at 111 mph Tuesday morning.

The ISP said the driver was “running late for their first day of work.”

“This road has a 55 mph speed zone in ‘normal’ driving conditions,” the ISP wrote in the post. “Today, roads are wet/ice covered. Here’s to hoping the driver gets that paycheck soon… they have some fines to pay!”

From District 13 - Mount Pleasant At 6:59 this morning, on Highway 34 (West of Ottumwa) Trooper Diephuis stopped an 18...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

