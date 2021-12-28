Advertisement

Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - The Jefferson County Attorney, Chauncey Moulding, prosecuting the case of the two Fairfield, Iowa teens charged in the death of their high school Spanish teacher says in new court documents that both Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard “Chaiden” Miller, 16, “surveilled” her pattern of life.

The document, filed December 23rd in the case for Goodale, says the two teens “ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, then returning later to better hide [Nohema Graber’s] lifeless body.”

Moulding also argued Goodale is accused of pre-planned and pre-meditated homicide and does not deem this case fit for juvenile court.

Goodale is charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, along with Miller. This comes after both teens have asked a judge to be tried as juveniles.

Hearings are set for both on January 27th. Both Goodale and Miller are set to go on trial in April. Arrest affidavits revealed that social media exchanges showed Goodale had knowledge of Graber’s disappearance and death.

Graber was last seen in the area of Chautauqua Park on November 2nd. Graber frequently went for walks at that park, according to the affidavits. Her family reported her missing on the morning of November 3rd.

Later that day, police found her body in the park hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. According to the affidavits, the initial investigation indicated Graber suffered “inflicted trauma” to the head.

Police have not released a motive.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centerville Police say Karen Swanson was arrested and charged following an accident Sunday,...
Centerville principal arrested for driving under the influence
The device helps people keep track of their personal items, but police say they are being used...
Burlington Police give warning about Apple AirTags
Local coffee shop to raise prices to combat ongoing inflation and supply shortage issues
“This road has a 55 mph speed zone in ‘normal’ driving conditions,” the ISP wrote in the post....
Iowa State Patrol urges caution on potentially slick roadways after clocking driver at 111 mph
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

“This road has a 55 mph speed zone in ‘normal’ driving conditions,” the ISP wrote in the post....
Iowa State Patrol urges caution on potentially slick roadways after clocking driver at 111 mph
Proper Christmas Tree Removal
Holiday tree collection information
Local coffee shop to raise prices to combat ongoing inflation and supply shortage issues
After a supply shortage, a local coffee shop might have to raise prices on some menu items.
Local coffee house experiences inflation