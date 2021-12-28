Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - The Jefferson County Attorney, Chauncey Moulding, prosecuting the case of the two Fairfield, Iowa teens charged in the death of their high school Spanish teacher says in new court documents that both Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard “Chaiden” Miller, 16, “surveilled” her pattern of life.

The document, filed December 23rd in the case for Goodale, says the two teens “ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, then returning later to better hide [Nohema Graber’s] lifeless body.”

Moulding also argued Goodale is accused of pre-planned and pre-meditated homicide and does not deem this case fit for juvenile court.

Goodale is charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, along with Miller. This comes after both teens have asked a judge to be tried as juveniles.

Hearings are set for both on January 27th. Both Goodale and Miller are set to go on trial in April. Arrest affidavits revealed that social media exchanges showed Goodale had knowledge of Graber’s disappearance and death.

Graber was last seen in the area of Chautauqua Park on November 2nd. Graber frequently went for walks at that park, according to the affidavits. Her family reported her missing on the morning of November 3rd.

Later that day, police found her body in the park hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. According to the affidavits, the initial investigation indicated Graber suffered “inflicted trauma” to the head.

Police have not released a motive.

