Light snow showers and flurries are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

It’s been a misty and wet day across the area with freezing rain this morning and rain this afternoon across Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

The precipitation will clear out tonight and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

Clouds will build late tonight so Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper teens. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 20s. Isolated light snow showers and flurries are possible across our area late tomorrow afternoon. A trace to no snow accumulation is expected.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Another system is possible on Saturday with snow and wintry mix possible. There is still a lot of uncertainty with Saturday’s forecast, so make sure to check back for updates. Saturday will also be cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper teens. Lows on Saturday night will be around minus 5. Sunday will also be cold with highs in the mid-teens.

The beginning of next week is looking quiet with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the 20s and 30s.

