Local coffee shop to raise prices to combat ongoing inflation and supply shortage issues

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Vine Coffee House has been serving people here in Ottumwa for over a decade.

Now, two years into Covid-19, the prices on the menu stand a possible chance of going up due to prices going up on the products they order and use to sell coffee.

Cream cheese and cups are the two items hard to get or are hard to find, says, Owner Kelli McDonald. She also says the price of cups before the pandemic started was 14 cents, and now they are 22 cents a piece. “To get different items that seem to be fairly regular items, but they are all of the sudden out of stock, or you cannot get them.”

McDonald says due to ordering costs going up, they are always having to check the price on items they need in case the price increases even more. “Things are going up seemingly overnight, and they just expect us to absorb it or just be aware of it, and so we have to watch it very closely.”

As of right now, the prices on the menu have not gone up, but that could all change in 2022. She says customers could see an increase in coffee go up by 10% or even 15% and food items up by 20%. “And we do not want to just do it haphazardly and then have to do it again and things like that we are looking at this coming year about how much we are actually going to have to raise them.”

According to McDonald, the prices going up and needing to focus on orders has affected the business. The time they spend working on the inventory is taking away from other parts of the coffee house. She says that it has taken a lot of time away from building the business and focusing on relationships with customers.

