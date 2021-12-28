Advertisement

Local coffee shop to raise prices to combat ongoing inflation and supply shortage issues

By Susan Schade
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Vine Coffee House has been serving people here in Ottumwa for over a decade.

Now, two years into Covid-19, the prices on the menu stand a possible chance of going up due to prices going up on the products they order and use to sell coffee.

Cream cheese and cups are the two items hard to get or are hard to find, says, Owner Kelli McDonald. She also says the price of cups before the pandemic started was 14 cents, and now they are 22 cents a piece. “To get different items that seem to be fairly regular items, but they are all of the sudden out of stock, or you cannot get them.”

McDonald says due to ordering costs going up, they are always having to check the price on items they need in case the price increases even more. “Things are going up seemingly overnight, and they just expect us to absorb it or just be aware of it, and so we have to watch it very closely.”

As of right now, the prices on the menu have not gone up, but that could all change in 2022. She says customers could see an increase in coffee go up by 10% or even 15% and food items up by 20%. “And we do not want to just do it haphazardly and then have to do it again and things like that we are looking at this coming year about how much we are actually going to have to raise them.”

According to McDonald, the prices going up and needing to focus on orders has affected the business. The time they spend working on the inventory is taking away from other parts of the coffee house. She says that it has taken a lot of time away from building the business and focusing on relationships with customers.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
Jefferson County Health Center battles Covid as Omicron enters Southeast Iowa
Centerville Police say Karen Swanson was arrested and charged following an accident Sunday,...
Centerville principal arrested for driving under the influence

Latest News

After a supply shortage, a local coffee shop might have to raise prices on some menu items.
Local coffee house experiences inflation
The device helps people keep track of their personal items, but police say they are being used...
Burlington Police give warning about Apple AirTags
Salvation Army in Ottumwa
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Ottumwa exceeds goal
Centerville Police say Karen Swanson was arrested and charged following an accident Sunday,...
Centerville principal arrested for driving under the influence