Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Ottumwa exceeds goal

Salvation Army in Ottumwa
Salvation Army in Ottumwa(source: KYOU)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Salvation Army has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

The organization says in a Facebook post, the final numbers are not in, but they believe they will exceed their Christmas goal.

Organizers said this wouldn’t have been possible without donations from the community.

It goes on to say the funds will stay local and help our neighbors in need.

If you still want to donate, the Salvation Army says you can give a tax-deductible year-end donation at www.ottumwaredkettle.org or by mailing it to 505 W Main Street in Ottumwa, Iowa.

