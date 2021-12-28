Advertisement

Shooting spree in Denver area ends with at least 4 dead, multiple injured

Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in a shooting spree in two Colorado cities. The suspect is dead following a shootout with police.(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - An apparent shooting rampage through the Denver metro area ended with at least four people dead. The suspect was also killed, and a police officer was among several injured.

The suspect in the Monday night shooting rampage is dead following multiple encounters with police officers in both the cities of Denver and Lakewood, KKTV reports.

At least four people were killed and three others injured, including a Lakewood police officer, in several shootings.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen explained the order of events in his city before the suspect was located in Lakewood. He did not include times:

  • The first incident was at 1st and Broadway in Denver. Three people were shot. Of those three, two women were killed and one man was injured.
  • The second incident was at 12th and Williams. One adult male was shot and killed.
  • The third incident was at 6th and Cherokee, where shots were fired. Denver Police don’t believe anyone was injured in the third incident.
  • The fourth incident was when Denver Police noticed the suspect vehicle. A pursuit started. There was a shootout between at least one officer and the suspect, but the suspect was able to get away after he “disabled” the police car that was chasing. No officers were injured.

The Lakewood Police Department received a call about 6 p.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Kipling, on the northwest side of Lakewood near Colfax. According to Lakewood Police, one person was found dead in the area.

A short time later, in the Belmar area near W. Alameda Avenue and S. Wadsworth, police saw the suspect vehicle.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, John Romero, the Lakewood Police public information officer, reports the suspect opened fire and “agents” with the Lakewood Police Department returned fire. The driver then fled on foot into the Belmar shopping area and “felony menaced” another business, according to Romero.

The suspect then fled to the Hyatt Place hotel, where he allegedly shot a clerk. The clerk was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown. The suspect fled the area again.

A short time later, at least one officer noticed the suspect, and there was another shootout involving police. One officer was injured, and the suspect was killed. It isn’t clear if the suspect took his own life or was shot by police.

The condition of the officer shot was unavailable, but the officer was at the hospital undergoing surgery as of 9 p.m. local time.

“We believe the suspect is no longer a threat to our community, thanks to the work of the Denver and Lakewood Police Department collaboration,” Pazen said. “We believe that this individual was responsible for this very violent series of events that took place in the Denver metro area.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

