Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Centerville Police say Karen Swanson was arrested and charged following an accident Sunday,...
Centerville principal arrested for driving under the influence
The device helps people keep track of their personal items, but police say they are being used...
Burlington Police give warning about Apple AirTags
Local coffee shop to raise prices to combat ongoing inflation and supply shortage issues
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient