Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores

Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the company's only COVID-19 portal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores as part of its ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.

Hy-Vee says that the retail security officers will be present during store hours and will be trained to defuse situations and protect the safety of Hy-Vee employees and customers. The chain says that most of the security team come from a law enforcement background.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Applicants interested in joining the Retail Security team can reach out to RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

