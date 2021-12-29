Advertisement

Meet Rocco! Mahaska County Sheriff’s new K-9 deputy

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) -

There’s a new deputy in town. Meet Rocco and his partner Deputy Sheriff David Wilke with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department. The new duo that will be taking on Mahaska County together and they’ve already hit the ground running according to Wilke saying, “We’ve done a couple of vehicle searches with no indications on anything yet. Which isn’t a bad thing.”

“The tougher work of finding drugs and finding people but also just the PR portion and meeting people and showing people what these dogs are capable of,” Wilke added of his new partner.

Sheriff Russell Van Renterghem says Rocco will be used daily while a part of the team saying, “He has gone up for the narcotics training and we will be using him for search warrants searching vehicles and traffic stops and that kind of thing.” Then come March, Deputy Wilke and Rocco will be equipped with even more. He will then be able to track lost people, search for evidence, and be used for apprehension.

Rocco is the first K-9 to join the department since the 2008. After a long partnership with the Oskaloosa Police Department’s K-9, Duke, the sheriff’s office felt like it was time for one of their own.

But, if you see Deputy Wilke and Rocco out working, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department just has one ask. Please make sure you get permission before petting Rocco.

If you see him out, odds are he’s on the clock. However, Rocco is friendly he just may need some warning before meeting new people so it’s best to get Deputy Wilke’s attention before approaching them.

“With the times changing and with the liability you need a more people friendly K-9. He has the other side in him, but until he’s give the command he won’t show any aggression,” Van Renterghem said.

Rocco was able to join the department due to a fundraiser, and an ambitious one at that, with a total of $55,000. Van Renterghem tells KYOU he was anticipating having a K-9 join the team sometime next spring but says the community support has been “overwhelming.” He adds that because of fundraising efforts, they were able to commit to Rocco within a couple of months because the fundraising was so successful.

