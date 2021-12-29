Advertisement

Scattered snow possible later today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a dry and quiet start to your Wednesday. This afternoon, another system is expected to move into the area with a chance of snow, especially over the central and south areas. This snow band may generate a minor amount of accumulation before exiting in the early evening hours. Given temps in the 20s, this will be a lighter, fluffier consistency of snow and no mixed precipitation is expected. Tomorrow and Friday continue to look quiet, then the attention focuses to the system for the weekend. This one continues to look like it’ll bring the area some snowfall on Saturday, then sharply colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday. Below zero temperatures and wind chills of -20 or colder appear likely at this time!

