What Cheer chapel pastor retires after 56 years of service

By Susan Schade
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KYOU) - Pastor John DeBoef was just 22-years-old when he began preaching at Hilltop Chapel in What Cheer. Tuesday night, members of the congregation and his family gathered to celebrate the end of an era.

When Pastor DeBoef first started ministering, the church met in a storefront downtown. Eventually, as time went on the church grew, and together built a new building on Briney Street where the church congregation now meets.

Naomi Sellers, who was married by Deboef describes him as a kind and caring person. She and her husband were the first to be married in the new building that is now Hilltop Chapel. “We are going to miss him, but we wish him all the best, he has put in a lot of years for us.”

Now, nearly 80-years-old, DeBoef says it is time to retire. “You are with age, and you are going to have to retire at some time, and we just felt like it was time.”

DeBoef says he will miss helping people but plans to stick around as a member of the congregation after his travels are done. He says helping others is what he will remember most from his time at Hilltop Chapel. “Just helping people and working through their struggles is very rewarding.”

Pastor DeBoef says there are too many memories to remember for him at the church. He still plans to make Hilltop Chapel his home.

