Carbon monoxide leaks into Davenport animal shelter, now facing $60,000 bill

All employees and animals are okay, but the bill for replacing the furnaces comes to sixty thousand dollars.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is now facing a sixty thousand dollar bill after carbon monoxide leaked into the building from the furnace.

“We had employees in the back that had noticed it and they called the fire department and when I drove into work and saw the firetruck in front of our building and thought ‘oh no I hope that’s not for us...it was,” said Celina Rippel, Development Coordinator at the Humane Society of Scott County.

All employees and animals are okay, but the bill for replacing the furnaces comes to sixty thousand dollars.

“It is a huge amount of money for us. Anybody who works for a nonprofit or works with a nonprofit knows sixty thousand dollars is a huge chunk of change,” said Rippel.

The shelter is already over capacity with the number of animals they take, adding to expenses.

“We have more dogs than we have kennels. We have some dogs coming in today that we are trying to figure out where we have space for them. It’s constantly putting up temporary kennels until we can get another opening. It’s so hard when you’ve got so many,” Rippel said.

The Humane Society of Scott County is asking for the community’s help in paying the bill for the furnace. As of Monday morning, they had collected about $1,700 dollars to go toward the expense. They are also asking for blanket and dog bed donations. If you would like to donate money, go to the Humane Society of Scott County’s website or Facebook page. The shelter’s address is 2802 W Central Park Ave in Davenport.

