Advertisement

Court: Police shooting victim family may get video, 911 tape

The family of a Burlington woman shot and killed by a police officer in January 2015 may seek...
The family of a Burlington woman shot and killed by a police officer in January 2015 may seek the release of police car dashboard camera video and any unreleased 911 call audio.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says the lawyer for the family of a Burlington woman shot and killed by a police officer in January 2015 may seek the release of police car dashboard camera video and any unreleased 911 call audio.

The decision is a partial victory for the family of Autumn Steele and open records advocates because it allows them to pursue getting additional information about the shooting that they’ve been fighting to obtain for over six years. The case involves the shooting of Steele by Jesse Hill, a Burlington police officer.

The case now goes back to a state court judge for hearings on the release of the material.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher
He will be traveling with his wife in the coming months.
What Cheer chapel pastor retires after 56 years of service
Firefighters responded just after Noon on Tuesday to a fire at Alter Recycling
Fire at Alter Recycling in Ottumwa
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Mahaska County Sheriff K-9 Deputy
Meet Rocco! Mahaska County Sheriff’s new K-9 deputy

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Judge denies bond reduction for Ottumwa man charged with murder
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Multiple people shot, suspect still at large
Birders are expressing opposition to proposed wind turbines along Lake Erie shoreline (Source:...
About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant