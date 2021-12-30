First Alert Storm Team tracking possible weekend winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving system dropped light snow across Eastern Iowa Wednesday evening causing travel issues but the First Alert Storm Team said the system could be just a taste of what might be coming our way this weekend.

“We’re tracking a developing storm system that is just pushing onshore from the Pacific Ocean,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “While the specifics of the storm are still uncertain, it is appearing more and more likely a strong storm will move across the Midwest late this week.”

According to Ryherd, Thursday and Friday will be quiet and cool with high temperatures in the 30s ahead of the weekend storm.

Forecast models show the system taking a track through the Midwest that favors heavier snowfall amounts in Eastern Iowa but Ryherd cautions that the storm is still more than 48 hours out and that there’s still some uncertainty with the system.

12-29-21 Weekend Storm Forecast (KCRG) (KCRG)

“This system is just now approaching the west coast of the U.S. and only then will widespread, real-time data come in to help trained meteorologists better forecast the system,” she said. “That data is crucial to building out accurate forecasts.”

Ryherd cautioned that people should be mindful of any early snowfall forecasts coming out on social media from random sources.

“Look for snowfall forecasts to come out during the day Thursday after a bit of analysis can be done by trained meteorologists with new information with the system over land,” she added.

Behind the system, Ryherd said temperatures will take a dive with highs Sunday falling into single digits with dangerously cold wind chills.

