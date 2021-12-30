Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher
He will be traveling with his wife in the coming months.
What Cheer chapel pastor retires after 56 years of service
Firefighters responded just after Noon on Tuesday to a fire at Alter Recycling
Fire at Alter Recycling in Ottumwa
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Mahaska County Sheriff K-9 Deputy
Meet Rocco! Mahaska County Sheriff’s new K-9 deputy

Latest News

Birders are expressing opposition to proposed wind turbines along Lake Erie shoreline (Source:...
About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant
FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
Preventing the next school tragedy with programs to combat mental health issues
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says