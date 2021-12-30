Heavy snow likely in weekend storm

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A significant winter storm looks to impact the state over the weekend and could dump more than six inches of snow in southern Iowa. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Iowa.

“We’ve been mentioning this for several days and now that the storm is closer, the specifics are becoming much clearer allowing for a more detailed forecast,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd. “The bottom line is that snow will fall across the state this weekend with heavier amounts to the south. We’re very confident about that.”

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU) (KYOU)

As of the Thursday early evening forecast, Ryherd said that areas roughly along and south of Interstate 80 will see the heaviest amounts of snowfall with seven to ten inches of snow possible, with isolated heavier amounts possible. As of our latest forecast, the Ottumwa area will likely see more than eight inches of snow before the storm moves out.

Ryherd cautioned the forecast could change as the system gets closer and the path may shift. “With each model run, we get a better understanding of the storm and what its impacts might be. There might be adjustments and tweaks made the closer we get to the event.” Ryherd added.

The system will move out of the area during the overnight hours Saturday with much colder temperatures moving in behind it. Wind chills could drop to as low as -30 during the early morning hours Sunday with daytime high temperatures in the single digits.

