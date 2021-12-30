Judge denies bond reduction for Ottumwa man charged with murder

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man charged with murder will not have his bond reduced.

A bond reduction hearing for Douglas Spurgeon was held on December 20.

His attorney was requesting the $100,000,000 bond to be lowered. He argued the defendant would appear for court as directed and would stay at his mother’s home as the case moves forward.

The Wapello County Attorney in return offered his reason why it shouldn’t be reduced including the defendant’s prior criminal record and failures to appear.

The judge denied the defendant’s request.

Spurgeon is charged in connection with the death of Gerald Sapp. He was found with multiple stab wounds on November 11.

Spurgeon will be back in court on January 3 for an arraignment.

