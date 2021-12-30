Advertisement

Judge denies bond reduction for Ottumwa man charged with murder

Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp(source: Wapello County Jail)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa man charged with murder will not have his bond reduced.

A bond reduction hearing for Douglas Spurgeon was held on December 20.

His attorney was requesting the $100,000,000 bond to be lowered. He argued the defendant would appear for court as directed and would stay at his mother’s home as the case moves forward.

The Wapello County Attorney in return offered his reason why it shouldn’t be reduced including the defendant’s prior criminal record and failures to appear.

The judge denied the defendant’s request.

Spurgeon is charged in connection with the death of Gerald Sapp. He was found with multiple stab wounds on November 11.

Spurgeon will be back in court on January 3 for an arraignment.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher
He will be traveling with his wife in the coming months.
What Cheer chapel pastor retires after 56 years of service
Firefighters responded just after Noon on Tuesday to a fire at Alter Recycling
Fire at Alter Recycling in Ottumwa
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Mahaska County Sheriff K-9 Deputy
Meet Rocco! Mahaska County Sheriff’s new K-9 deputy

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
The family of a Burlington woman shot and killed by a police officer in January 2015 may seek...
Court: Police shooting victim family may get video, 911 tape
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Multiple people shot, suspect still at large
Birders are expressing opposition to proposed wind turbines along Lake Erie shoreline (Source:...
About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant