Police: Multiple people shot, suspect still at large

KIRKSVILLE, MO (KYOU) - Police are in search of suspected after multiple people were shot on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Kirksville Police Department, on Thursday, Kirksville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of West Dodson. Police arrived and found multiple victims with apparent gunshot wounds outside and inside of a nearby residence. Police were provided with a name of the suspected shooter in this incident. This suspect is identified as follows: Anquan Eugene Glover, black, male, 5′11″ tall, 145 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have been unable to locate Anquan Glover and he is still at large. Anquan Glover should be considered armed and dangerous. It was reported that earlier on 12/30/2021, Anquan Glover was possibly driving an orange truck or SUV. Police are continuing to investigate this incident and ask that citizens avoid the area of the 700 block West Dodson at this time.

Anquan Glover is a person of interest in this crime. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information about this incident, or any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945, Central Dispatch at 660-665-5621, Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4600, anonymously at 660-627-BUST- (2878), or email police@kirksvillecity.com.

