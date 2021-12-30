Advertisement

Quiet conditions are expected Thursday and Friday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Evening!

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow morning will be cold with temperatures in the mid to upper teens and a mostly cloudy sky. Much of the day we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky, but clouds will gradually decrease late Thursday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will reach the mid-30s.

Friday will also be quiet with a partly sunny sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday we have a chance for a snow system. Details on this system aren’t available quite yet, but if you have any travel plans on Saturday you’ll need to pay attention to the forecast. Temperatures on Saturday will be cold with temperatures close to ten degrees. Overnight on Saturday temperatures will be below zero. Sunday will also be cold with the high temperature only reaching 11 degrees.

Next week looks quieter with sunshine and high temperatures in the 30s.

