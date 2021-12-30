Quiet today and tomorrow, winter storm arrives on Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today and tomorrow, the weather remains dry and quiet. Plan on highs mainly into the 30s. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire area for Saturday into Saturday night. This weather event looks like an all snow situation with little risk of mixed precipitation. Heavy snow is likely and totals of 6-10″ look likely. Some isolated locations may pick up a foot of snow by the time it’s all over with. Plan on cold air and bitterly cold wind chills behind this system Saturday night into Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest forecast updates!

