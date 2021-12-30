Advertisement

Snowy and cold to start 2022

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A strong winter storm is still on track to impact eastern Iowa on Saturday. Look for snow to move in from the south by mid morning, continuing throughout the day. A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued the area. Significant snow totals are expected with 7-10″ possible south of I-80. The cutoff for this will be sharp to the north and a slight shift could change totals, so stay with us for further updates. Winds pick up then and blowing snow will be a concern into Sunday along with dangerous cold.

