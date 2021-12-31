Advertisement

77-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by car in Polk Co.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a car north of Des Moines.

The accident happened Thursday night. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the man was walking across Northeast 14th Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The man died at the scene.

The Tahoe driver remained at the scene. An investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

