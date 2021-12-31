Advertisement

Health experts say to be cautious this New Year’s Eve

By Susan Schade
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Many people are ready to say goodbye to 2021 and ring in the new year.

However, Covid-19 cases are still rising, health experts are worried about people gathering for New Year’s Eve celebrations. In Fairfield, there are a few places having events. According to Terry Barker with Visit Fairfield Iowa says there will be quiet dinners at different restaurants and party raves. Baker says, “I think we’ve all been in that place of wanting more and more events happening.”

Only with people gathering and the Omicron variant being detected in the county, we asked what kind of Covid-19 protocols will be in place. Baker says different locations will have their own guidelines to follow. “We don’t have a place that is requiring people to wear masks, we do want everyone to follow their own intuition and what they’re comfortable with.”

Whitney Kemac, Owner and Partner of the Depot House in Fairfield, says when they first opened their doors, they had social distancing protocols. Now, with vaccinations available, they want people to have the freedom to choose if they want to wear a mask or not. “Right, we just put on Google that our staff does not wear masks, and it is an enclosed environment, and it’s their own choice.”

Hemi Cal-El says she is not nervous about Covid-19 and looks forward to having options this New Year’s Eve. “At the convention center I know there is like a rave, Book House has something I haven’t been there in a while.”

For Frank Cenatori, he plans on staying in and watching a movie with his family.

