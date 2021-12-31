Heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerous cold still on track for New Year’s Weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.

New Year’s Eve should be fairly quiet across most areas, with snow not reaching our Missouri counties until a few hours after Midnight. Snow begins early in the morning south of I-80, moving north throughout the morning and quickly intensifying as it does. Snow will be heaviest during the late morning and early afternoon hours, gradually waning into the evening hours. At times, snow could accumulate at 1 inch per hour or more during this stretch, causing rapidly deteriorating conditions. Because of the cold temperatures the snow will be rather light and fluffy- easily blown around. North winds will gust 30-40 MPH, leading to blowing and drifting of snow. The threat for blowing snow could continue after snow stops actively falling, keeping driving dangerous Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Snowfall should begin to wind down by Saturday evening, though the tapering of this activity could take several hours.

Snowfall totals are still expected to be in the 7 to 10 inch range across the entire area, with some isolated higher totals possible as well, especially in our Missouri counties. The snow will be lighter and fluffier the farther north you are, which could lead to some blowing and drifting concerns during and after the snowfall.

In addition to the snow and blowing snow concerns, it will be extremely cold to start the new year. Wind chills through the entire weekend look to remain below zero. Wind Chill Advisories may be issued for Sunday morning.

