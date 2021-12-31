Advertisement

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day.

A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.

New Year’s Eve should be fairly quiet across most areas, with snow not reaching our Missouri counties until a few hours after Midnight. Snow spreads into southern Iowa in the few hours before daybreak, with heavier snow starting by mid-morning into the early afternoon. At times, snow could accumulate at 1 inch per hour or more during this stretch, causing rapidly deteriorating conditions.

Snowfall should begin to wind down by Saturday evening, though the tapering of this activity could take several hours.

Snowfall totals are still expected to be in the 7 to 10 inch range across the entire area, with some isolated higher totals possible as well. The snow will be lighter and fluffier the farther north you are, which could lead to some blowing and drifting concerns during and after the snowfall.

Wind chills will also be a consideration through the weekend, with values likely staying below zero for much of the weekend.

