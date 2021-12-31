Advertisement

Icy conditions causes head-on crash on the Jefferson Street Bridge in Ottumwa

Police say there were no major injuries from the crash
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Icy conditions on the Jefferson Street Bridge caused a head-on crash Friday morning.

Ottumwa police say around 9:30 am a driver heading north on the bridge lost traction due to the ice on the roadway and hit another vehicle.

Police say there were no serious injuries.

Police blocked off the bridge so emergency crews could respond to the crash.

One officer said the ice made it difficult to get their vehicle on the bridge, so they called in the city salt trucks to drop some salt on the roadways.

Once that was done, officers reopened the bridge to traffic.

