Iowa State Patrol dispatcher saves owl that was hit by car

Iowa State Patrol dispatcher saves owl
Iowa State Patrol dispatcher saves owl(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCCI) - A Screech-Owl is alive and healing after an Iowa State Patrol Communications specialist stepped in to help after it was hit by a car.

The Iowa State Patrol says that the dispatcher saw an owl get hit by a vehicle while driving to work. She pulled over to check on the owl and saw that it was severely injured, but still alive.

The dispatcher quickly wrapped the animal in her coat and placed it safely inside a box. From there, she transported the Owl to a Certified Raptor Rehab Specialist in Sioux City.

Authorities say that once the animal is strong and healed, it will be released back into its natural habitat.

