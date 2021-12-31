Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol warns against drunk driving New Years Eve

Iowa State Patrol says it did not meet its goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300 this year.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa set a record for traffic-related deaths in 2021 with 348. This is the highest since 2016. In 2021 the state patrol set a goal of under 300 traffic-related deaths, unfortunately, the state was unable to meet that goal.

The Iowa state patrol says with the holiday, and the new year, they hope Iowans can get off on the right foot.

“The holidays and fatalities do sometimes go hand in hand, we’d love to change that,” said Trooper Bob Conrad.

The Iowa state patrol will have an increased presence for the holiday to help stop drunk drivers.

Nationally, in 2019, 36% of fatalities over the New Year’s holiday were related to impaired driving. Right here in Iowa, there were 85 deaths as a result of impaired driving in 2018.

“The people that find themselves in a bad spot or in trouble is the ones that don’t make a plan ahead of time they’re at a party, they’re at a friend’s house, they’ve had a few too many. And then they turn around and they think well, they have to drive the car because that’s the only way they have home,” said Trooper Conrad.

Trooper Conrad encourages drivers to contact law enforcement if they suspect someone is driving drunk. Some of the signs of an impaired driver are varying speeds, weaving back and forth, or failing to dim their high beam lights when they come near other drivers.

