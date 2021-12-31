Advertisement

Planned Parenthood location in Tenn. burns, building a total loss

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Fire officials said a Planned Parenthood health center is a total loss following an early morning fire Friday.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a Knoxville Planned Parenthood around 6:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they reported “heavy fire” coming from the building and began working defensively on the flames to keep the fire from spreading.

While officials cannot confirm the cause of the fire, they did say an arson investigator was on scene.

A post on the Planned Parenthood website lists the location as under renovations, WVLT reported.

The location has previously been the target of vandalism.

In January, police reported that a suspect had used a shotgun to shoot out the front windows of the building.

Planned Parenthood representatives released a statement on the fire, calling it “a huge loss for the community” and saying they hope there are not injuries or damage to nearby properties.

No one was hurt in the fire, Planned Parenthood officials said, and they also said they are fully cooperating with the authorities investigating the cause of the fire.

A witness to the fire, Catherine Moirai, said she has already written a $1,000 check for the organization to begin repairs.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Judge denies bond reduction for Ottumwa man charged with murder
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
Two Boston Celtic veterans, John Havlicek, left, and Sam Jones savor their NBA title after...
Hall of Famer Sam Jones, winner of 10 NBA titles, dies at 88
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
A lot of shell casings and bullets were collected from the scene of a mass shooting in...
Philadelphia police: Shooting left an 'extensive crime scene'
Between Saturday and Monday, nearly 3,000 flights had been canceled across the United States,...
Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021