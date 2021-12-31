Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman

MONROE COUNTY, Missouri (KYOU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri is asking the public for assistance with a missing person investigation.

On Friday, December 17 around 4:24 pm, 88-year-old Betty Hayes was reported missing.

The last known contact with Ms. Hayes was by a family member on the evening of Thursday, December 16.

She was believed to have been at her home in Holliday, Missouri at that time.

A search for Ms. Hayes near her home was conducted on Friday night and expanded to a large-scale air and ground search throughout the day on Saturday, December 18.

The search was conducted by law enforcement, firefighters, volunteers, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol aircraft.

Searches of the area around her residence by family, neighbors, friends, and law enforcement have continued since that time.

Betty Hayes is described as an 88-year-old white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5′2″ tall, weighing 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants, although it is possible her clothing was changed prior to her being reported missing.

If you have any information about Betty Hayes please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060.

