Advertisement

Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman

88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday, Missouri(source: Monroe County, MO Sheriff)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Missouri (KYOU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri is asking the public for assistance with a missing person investigation.

On Friday, December 17 around 4:24 pm, 88-year-old Betty Hayes was reported missing.

The last known contact with Ms. Hayes was by a family member on the evening of Thursday, December 16.

She was believed to have been at her home in Holliday, Missouri at that time.

A search for Ms. Hayes near her home was conducted on Friday night and expanded to a large-scale air and ground search throughout the day on Saturday, December 18.

The search was conducted by law enforcement, firefighters, volunteers, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol aircraft.

Searches of the area around her residence by family, neighbors, friends, and law enforcement have continued since that time.

Betty Hayes is described as an 88-year-old white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5′2″ tall, weighing 86 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants, although it is possible her clothing was changed prior to her being reported missing.

If you have any information about Betty Hayes please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 660-327-4060.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
Spurgeon is charged with the murder of Gerald Sapp
Judge denies bond reduction for Ottumwa man charged with murder
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jefferson County prosecutor offers new details in death of Fairfield teacher
Hy-Vee and the Justice Department reached an agreement to help people with disabilities use the...
Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores

Latest News

Snow emergenices being declared across southeast Iowa
77-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by car in Polk Co.
Iowa State Patrol says it did not meet its goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300 this year.
Iowa State Patrol warns against drunk driving New Years Eve
A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued