Snow emergenices being declared across southeast Iowa

(Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Area towns and cities are declaring snow emergencies as a winter storm approached the area.

When snow emergencies are declared, it means there will be no parking on snow routes until the emergency is lifted. Stalled or illegally parked vehicles during snow emergencies may be towed and impounded by the police department.

Here are the towns which so far declared a snow emergency, click on the town to get specific information about the times the snow emergencies.

KYOU will continue to update the list as hear about other declarations.

