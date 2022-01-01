Advertisement

Kentucky battles back for 20-17 victory over Iowa in Citrus Bowl

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game...
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida (KCRG) - Chris Rodriguez scored a touchdown with under two minutes left in the game to hand No. 22 Kentucky a 20-17 victory over No. 15 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter after Spencer Petras completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta to put the Hawks up 17-13. Kentucky would regain the lead with just under four minutes left in the game. Iowa got the ball back with one last chance to tie the game, but Petras’ pass was picked off by DeAndre Square to hand the Wildcats their tenth win on the season.

Petras went 19-for-30 throwing 211 yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted three times. Gavin Williams led the ground game with 98 rushing yards, while LaPorta caught 7 passes for 122 yards.

Iowa finished the season with 10-4 overall record.

