Oskaloosa Police aim to keep roads safe on New Year’s Eve

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Oskaloosa Police Department is making a big push to keep impaired drivers off the road.

During a ride along with officer Lt. Johnson, he shared they will be making regular patrols both day and night to make sure everyone is following the law.

“Especially [Friday] obviously [officers] will be looking for impaired drivers. Like driving habits, the way people drive on the road, like swerved. That’s a good indication of that. Especially the night shift, they do a lot equipment checks, like headlights and stuff. That’s the big that we look for, impaired drivers. Especially on New Years, you have people drinking. We want people to be responsible.”

Lt. Johnson advises if you’re going to be out on New Year’s Eve, be smart about it and to make arrangements if you’ll be drinking.

