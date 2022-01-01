Snow diminishing this evening as cold air pours in

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Snowfall rates will continue to decline this evening, with an additional inch or two possible at maximum for our area.

Despite this, enough snow fell and enough wind is around to blow that snow to cause tricky road conditions to continue for the next several hours at least. If you must travel, please allow plenty of extra time and practice winter driving techniques. Give yourself plenty of stopping time, and take a winter survival kit with blankets, food, a shovel, and sand for traction if you get stuck.

Wind chills tonight will be another factor worth watching, with values dropping as low as -20 to -30 for a brief period of time on Sunday morning. They’ll likely stay below zero through the day as highs only reach the single digits above zero.

Fortunately, somewhat warmer air arrives for a couple of days to begin the workweek. Another storm system, this time with less moisture to work with locally, will draw in another cold air mass toward the end of the workweek for a few more days.

