Advertisement

Snow diminishing this evening as cold air pours in

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Snowfall rates will continue to decline this evening, with an additional inch or two possible at maximum for our area.

Despite this, enough snow fell and enough wind is around to blow that snow to cause tricky road conditions to continue for the next several hours at least. If you must travel, please allow plenty of extra time and practice winter driving techniques. Give yourself plenty of stopping time, and take a winter survival kit with blankets, food, a shovel, and sand for traction if you get stuck.

Wind chills tonight will be another factor worth watching, with values dropping as low as -20 to -30 for a brief period of time on Sunday morning. They’ll likely stay below zero through the day as highs only reach the single digits above zero.

Fortunately, somewhat warmer air arrives for a couple of days to begin the workweek. Another storm system, this time with less moisture to work with locally, will draw in another cold air mass toward the end of the workweek for a few more days.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued
Snow emergenices being declared across southeast Iowa
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting

Latest News

Winter storm warning continues.
First Alert Forecast
A Winter Storm will move across Iowa and Missouri on Saturday
A Winter Storm will move across Iowa and Missouri on Saturday
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm
Snowfall totals are still expected to be in the 7 to 10 inch range across the entire area, with...
Heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerous cold still on track for New Year’s Weekend