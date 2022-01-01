Advertisement

Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The First Alert Storm team is tracking a Winter Storm set to move into Southeastern Iowa and Northern Missouri by Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire KYOU viewing area from 6 a.m. Saturday until Midnight Saturday night. Heavy snowfall and high winds are expected to impact roads in Eastern Iowa making travel hazardous. Meteorologists are also expecting very cold conditions with wind chills at at or around zero.

Our area could see 7-10 inches of snow from this system. With high winds, heavy snow, very cold temperatures and wind chills possible, travel is not advised on Saturday. If you have to be out on the roads be very cautious. Whiteout conditions are possible in places and slippery roads are likely.

