Advertisement

Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County

The downtown Des Moines skyline.
The downtown Des Moines skyline.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polk County authorities continue to investigate a crash that killed a 77-year-old pedestrian.

The sheriff’s office identified the man killed in Thursday night’s crash as Jack Waters, of Des Moines. Investigators say Waters was walking across Northeast 14th Street in northeast Des Moines Friday when he was hit by a Chevy Tahoe. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the Tahoe’s driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm

Latest News

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
A Winter Storm will move across Iowa and Missouri on Saturday
A Winter Storm will move across Iowa and Missouri on Saturday
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm