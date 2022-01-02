Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polk County authorities continue to investigate a crash that killed a 77-year-old pedestrian.

The sheriff’s office identified the man killed in Thursday night’s crash as Jack Waters, of Des Moines. Investigators say Waters was walking across Northeast 14th Street in northeast Des Moines Friday when he was hit by a Chevy Tahoe. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the Tahoe’s driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

