Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo....
Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) -Experts say the winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s front range was rare. But similar events will be common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet and suburbs grow in fire-prone areas.

Flames swept over drought-stricken grassy fields and neighborhoods Thursday with alarming speed. They were propelled by guests up to 105 mph. Nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed.

Fire experts say climate change is putting larger areas at risk of destructive wildfires. They say changes in home construction are needed to protect these urban areas and until people stop climate change, wildfires will threaten communities.

