Advertisement

Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court

The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
The Tyson Foods processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, April 16, 2020.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic.

So a lawsuit filed by several families of four workers who died after contracting COVID-19 while working at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Waterloo will be heard in state court. The families allege that Tyson’s actions contributed to the deaths.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said the company is disappointed in the court ruling, but he defended the steps Tyson took to keep workers safe during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm

Latest News

The downtown Des Moines skyline.
Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
A Winter Storm will move across Iowa and Missouri on Saturday
A Winter Storm will move across Iowa and Missouri on Saturday
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm