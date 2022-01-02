Advertisement

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) - A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.

The same system also brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana.

The town’s mayor told WAFF that 280 people gathered in a storm shelter during the worst of the weather.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Heavy snow likely in weekend storm
A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued
88 year old Betty Hayes has been missing since Friday, December 17 from her home in Holiday,...
Police in Missouri are asking for helping in finding elderly woman
Anquan Eugene Glover
Police: Two dead, two injured in Kirksville shooting
The snowfall forecast for the weekend storm as of Thursday evening (KYOU)
Tracking New Year’s Day Winter Storm

Latest News

As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, want folks to be on the lookout for a dinosaur statue taken...
Take a look at this: Dinosaur statue stolen, abandoned puppies adopted
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing